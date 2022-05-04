Emery Dominates on Senior Night

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

The regular season came to a close on Tuesday when the Spartans hosted the Cougars. But before first pitch, Emery took time to honor its six seniors: Chewy Sharp, Oakley Alton, Ryker Jensen, Tyler Stilson, Jace Magnum and Trevin Wakefield.

It was then onto the game where sophomore Tuner Stoker got the nod. He navigated his way through four scoreless innings in a solid effort on the mound. The offense showed its support early and often as the Spartans scored in every inning but two.

Leadoff hitter Ty Stilson finished a perfect 4-4 with three runs scored, an RBI and a stolen base. Wade Stilson finished 2-4 with a double, triple and three RBIs while Gannon Ward added a pair of ribbies. The Spartans scored two runs in the first, two in the second, four in the fourth and three in the sixth to send the Cougars packing 11-1.

Jensen closed out the game on the bump and added an RBI at the plate. Alton also recorded an RBI while Wakefield was walked three times and scored one run.

The Spartans will now await the final RPI standings, which will be released on Thursday. Check back to ETV News for all the playoff information.