Emery Fills Pitch with Returners

After starting 2-0 before the season was cancelled last year, the Spartans are more than excited to return to the pitch. Emery will welcome back 19 returners, including 10 seniors.

“We are looking pretty good,” said head coach Troy Winter. “We have good experience coming back and good youth coming into the program. It’s exciting.” The Spartans are ready to win now, while also “grooming the (15) freshman,” according to Winter.

Due to the number of returners, Emery showcases immense depth on the field. “We focus on having very versatile soccer players that are able to play any spot on the field.” Winter continued, “We have a lot of depth.” However, there is one position with less experience as Emery is working in its new goalie.

Many expect Region 12 to remain extremely competitive, but that is not detouring the Spartans from fighting for a region title. Carbon and Richfield will be hard to handle while Grand could find its form.

“Grand is always a sleeper that surprises people,” commented Winter. The next aspiration after a region championship is making it past the second round in state.

The Spartans certainly have the senior experience to reach their goals this year; now, they have to earn it on the field.