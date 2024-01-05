Green River Battles the Buckaroos

Green River traveled to Monticello to face the 2-9 Buckaroo team on Thursday night. It was a close game from beginning to end. At the end of the first half, the score was 25-23, Pirates.

Monticello came out with a vengeance in the third, putting up 16 points to Green River’s nine, making the score 39-34 in favor of the Buckaroo. The Pirates weren’t ready to hand them the game as they would go out in the fourth and put down 21 points, closing out a hard-fought victory and securing the come-from-behind win, 55-52.

Raul Mendoza led the Pirates with 18 points, scoring nine of those points by three pointers. Rolando Anguiano also hit a couple threes, giving him 10 points for his team. Luis Hernandez did well, drawing fouls and earning his points from the stripe. Hernandez went 8-10 from the foul line, scoring 14 points all together.

Next up, Green River will play against the Whitehorse Raiders (5-5) at home on Saturday afternoon. Following, the team will face Grand County (3-8) on Tuesday.