Emery High Automotive Students Excel and Experience Competitions

By Chandler Peacock, Automotive Instructor

February was a busy month for Emery High School (EHS) Automotive students. They started by competing in Hobbs, New Mexico at New Mexico Junior College on Feb. 8. Wyatt Gardner, Rhett Winter, Wyatt Blake, Kruz Sherman, Blake Sitterud and Seth Winter attended this contest.

This was the 20th year that this contest has been held and Emery High School has only missed a couple of them. Wyatt Gardner, a senior at Emery High, placed 10th out of 68 contestants from four different states and brought home $50 worth of tools. They also stopped at the National Museum of Nuclear Science and History, as well as Carlsbad Caverns, along the way.

The next contest was in Pocatello, Idaho at Idaho State University on Feb. 15 at the annual “Jumpstart” competition where Kruz Sherman, a sophomore at Emery High, placed 11th and Taysen Deto, a Junior at Emery High, placed 12th out of 70 or more students. Wyatt Gardner and Rhett Winter then competed at Weber State University on Feb. 23 against 14 other schools from both Utah and Oregon.

Instructor Chandler Peacock, as well as all the students from EHS Automotive, would like to thank Blue Diamond GM for all of their support, especially Rob Kollar, and for taking time out of his day to work with the students. They would also like to thank all of the guys at J&D Automotive for their support and contributions to this program.