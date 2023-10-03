Emery High Celebrates Homecoming

By Julie Johansen

Emery High’s homecoming celebration began early last week with an assembly on Tuesday morning. The high school band started the program by playing the National Anthem. Several students then competed for homecoming royalty with various competitions such as blowing bubbles, singing and eating.

The royalty chosen were Monty Christiansen as Homecoming King,1st attendant- Kade Larsen as first attendant and Payton Alton as second attendant. Tailynn MInchey was named Homecoming Queen with Madi Bunnell as her first attendant. Alexis Ungerman was named the second attendant. Several athletes were also honored at this program.

On Tuesday evening, the Lady Spartans played against Manti on the volleyball court. These matches were followed by the boys’ beefcake volleyball. Soccer games were also on Tuesday. During the soccer game, a friendly soccer shoot out was held.

Every day of the week, the students were challenged to dress-up to promote school spirit themes. Friday was the big day with the annual homecoming parade. Larger than ever, the parade chose a new route this year. Starting at Main Street and Center, it ended at the Armory on Eighth North. The theme for the parade was “Good Vibes.”

A tailgating activity was held following the parade. The game was no disappointment later Friday evening with a big win for Emery. Following the game, powderpuff football was enjoyed by the Spartan girls competing against grade levels. The costume for the evening was tie-dyed shirts that student council and advisors had made during the week.