Re-Introducing the Carbon County Mammoths: A New Era of Youth Ice Hockey

Carbon County Mammoths Press Release

The Carbon County Mammoths are thrilled to announce their triumphant return to the ice, bringing the exhilarating sport of youth ice hockey to our community. In partnership with Carbon County Recreation and the Korth Rebels Foundation, we are excited to introduce this dynamic and engaging sport to the local area.

What sets the Carbon County Mammoths apart is our commitment to making youth ice hockey accessible to all. We believe that every child deserves the opportunity to experience the thrill of ice hockey, regardless of their financial circumstances. That’s why we are proud to offer FREE participation in our program, with FREE equipment provided on loan for the entire season.

Our mission is to provide a platform for youngsters to learn the fundamentals of ice hockey from experienced, professional trainers who are passionate about the game. With their guidance, our young athletes will develop their skills, sportsmanship and a love for the sport that will last a lifetime.

We’re also calling on the community to join us in this exciting journey. We are actively seeking additional coaches and parent volunteers who share our passion for youth development through ice hockey. Your support can make a significant impact on the lives of these young athletes.

While registration is encouraged, it is not required to participate. We want to make it as easy as possible for families to get involved. For more information about registration, schedules and updates, please visit our Facebook page “Carbon County Mammoths” or email carboncountymammoths.@gmail. com

Don’t miss our upcoming parent meeting on Oct. 6 at 4 p.m. at the Carbon County Fairgrounds and Event Center, where you can learn more about the program and meet our team. Following the meeting, we invite you to join us for the equipment exchange event, where our dedicated volunteers will ensure that every child is properly fitted with gear for a season of ice hockey fun.

The Carbon County Mammoths are thrilled to bring the excitement of youth ice hockey back to our community, and we can’t wait to see the smiles on the faces of our young athletes as they take to the ice. Join us in making this season a memorable one for our kids!