Emery High Has a Smashing Success at State Speech and Debate

By Kylee Willis (Senior at EHS, Journalism Student)

On March 15 and 16, Emery High’s Debate team went to Utah State Eastern to compete in 3A Speech and Debate. Emery High performed very well, they had a few kids break or close to break.

The top six kids of each event break and go to finals. Jorgen Robinson took third in Student Congress (Finalist) and seventh in Foreign Extemp. Izzi Turner was tenth in Student Congress (Finalist). Beckham Kelley got fourth in Combined Interp (Finalist). Damon Farley took tenth in Combined Interp.

Tyler Frandsen was tenth in National Extemp, Lana Kelley got twelfth in Impromptu Speaking, Kylee Willis was seventh in Original Oratory and Kylinn Kemple got sixth in Lincoln Douglas Debate (finalist) and fifteenth in Informative Speaking.

Emery High performed very well at state and is excited to see what next year brings.