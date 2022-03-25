Emery High Recognizes Academics, Athletes, Coaches and Good Behavior

By Julie Johansen

The student body was called to the Emery High auditorium on Wednesday morning to honor various students and coaches for their achievements on and off the playing fields.

The audience was welcomed by Emery High Student Body President Kegley Terry, who then handed the microphone to Principal Steven Gordon. Principal Gordon first recognized the high school debate team for earning the region championship. He also congratulated Katherine DeBry for being selected as the region coach of the year.

Academic All-State winners for the winter sports season were then called to the stage to receive their certificates of achievement. In swim, the following girls were congratulated: Elli Whitsel, Katie McCandless, Cambrie Jensen and Abigail Johansen. Girls’ basketball recipients included Tambrie Tuttle, Tylee Norton, Brynn Gordon, Baylee Jacobsen and Madisyn Childs. Two boys, Tyler Stilson and Byron Christiansen, were also recognized as Academic All-State wrestlers. Christiansen was then recognized as a state champion.

Next, the Spartan Rewards Card winners for the third quarter received their prizes. Ten dollar Maverik gift cards were given to Devan Franklin, Coy Tuttle and Destiny Fausett. Winning $25 Amazon gift cards were Carter Huntington, Tanner Brown, Tayden Hillyard and Parker Abegglen. A $50 bill was won by Isabell Perkins. Maleiya Mecham won the spike ball game, Josh Brinkerhoff took home a wireless speaker and the grand prize, a Chromebook, was won by Cy Weber.

Following this, it was announced that coach Jon Faimalo was selected as one of the Utah High School Athletic Association’s Gold Star Coach award recipients for 2021-22. The purpose of the Gold Star Award is to assist schools in promoting sportsmanship by recognizing coaches who lead by example. These coaches lead by creating a positive yet competitive environment. The coaches should inspire athletes to strive for success in all aspects of their life.

Principal Gordon stated Coach Faimalo was selected for his display of sportsmanship, citizenship and leadership as a role model on and off the field. He was nominated by the administration and will be considered for state recognition later.