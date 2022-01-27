Emery High Robotics Teams Impress at Competitions

Press Release

Emery High School‘s robotics teams recently traveled to compete in Hurricane and Park City. Both teams produced some great robots and did quite well in the competitions.

The teams compete in numerous matches involving randomized alliances of two teams to play a game that requires both pre-programmed autonomous movement and driver controlled play.

One of the teams, Nuclear Core, took part in the semifinal matches at Hurricane and earned the “Design Award” for innovative and creative ideas in constructing their robot. They earned an invitation to the state competition at the end of the month in Cedar City.