Emery High Rodeo Coming This Weekend

EMERY RODEO

Friday, Sept. 10 – 5 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 11 – 9 a.m. Slack, 4 p.m. performance

Blue Sage Arena

175 South 300 East

Castle Dale

CONTRACTOR: Diamond H Rodeo & ZD Cattle Co

ORDER OF EVENTS:

(subject to change)

Main Arena: Indoor Arena:

Steer Wrestling Breakaway

Bareback Poles

Tie Down Goats

Saddle Bronc Barrels

Team Roping

Bull Riding

(No roughstock in Saturday a.m. slack)

COW CUTTING: Friday, Sept. 10 at 9 a.m. Castle Dale Indoor Arena. Emery and Sevier combined.

Emery/Sevier Combined Shoot: Please see Sevier Flyer for details

**No stalls available. Tie-outs allowed inside fence only. No tie-outs on city streets.

EMERY RODEO TEAM SPONSORS

Co-Event Sponsors

CKP Insurance, Price AutoFarm, Castleview Hospital, Castle Dale City, Dr. Kelly Jensen, Landon’s Diesel Service, Magnuson Livestock, Pierce Oil

Diamond Sponsors

JN Auto, Clawson Town, J&D Auto, Emery Medical Center, Allred Irrigation & Plumbing, Castle Valley Supply

Coal Sponsors

Magnuson Lumber, BK’s Stop n Shop, Gentry Mountain Mining Co, Frank Jensen Companies

Ruby Sponsors

Emery Telcom, Huntington City, Cache Valley Bank, San Rafael Vet Clinic

Gold Sponsors

Charlie’s Pawn, Clawson Town

Silver Sponsors

Market Express, Desertview Federal Credit Union, Shawn K Leonard DMD, Southeastern Utah Title, Jones Ace Hardware, Tram Electric, Dinosaur Tire

Bronze Sponsors

Emery Animal Health

Platinum Sponsors

Kenn & Lana Kofford, Kraync Motors, Farm Bureau, Hard Hat Furniture & Appliance, Boyd’s Family Pharmacy

Copper Sponsors

City Sanitation

Concessions

Gordon Family Ranch, Magnuson Meat Market