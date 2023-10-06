Emery High Student Awarded OSU Scholarship

By Sophia Fahleson

On Sept. 6, an Emery High student was honored by the Oklahoma State University Ferguson College of Agriculture and received academic scholarships for the 2023-24 academic year.

These scholarships are part of the more than $1.8 million that students receive from the Ferguson College and its academic departments. Students from all areas of study are considered for university scholarships, which can be combined with college and departmental opportunities.

“We are proud to support new students as they begin their academic careers in the Ferguson College of Agriculture,” said Cynda Clary, Ferguson College of Agriculture associate dean of academic programs. “We look forward to seeing the contributions they will make within our college and at OSU. We are grateful for our donors and friends who support these scholarships and our students.”

The 2023-24 scholarship recipient and hometown:

Haylie McArthur

Huntington, UT

Agribusiness

Joseph Fleming Memorial Freshman Scholarship

OSU Agriculture is dedicated to improving the quality of life of Oklahomans through science-based information and education. It is comprised of the Ferguson College of Agriculture and two state agencies: OSU Ag Research and OSU Extension.

The Ferguson College of Agriculture believes in the value of hands-on education and the importance of having a well-rounded student experience. The college’s award-winning faculty members are dedicated to developing students and are passionate about adding value to the total educational experience. With 16 majors, a variety of study options and more than 60 student organizations, the college is committed to expanding minds and inspiring purpose. Learn more at agriculture.okstate.edu