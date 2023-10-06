Zions Bank Marks 150-Year Milestone with Community Celebration

Zions Bank Press Release

Commemorating Zions Bank’s 150th anniversary, the Castle Dale, Delta and Huntington branches hosted community celebrations on Monday, Oct. 2. Clients and neighbors who dropped by the branches enjoyed refreshments, giveaways and the opportunity to reminisce about their memories of banking in the area. During the events, branch manager Mel Hugentobler and Valerie Cisneros announced 11 local winners of the bank’s $150 cash giveaway contest.

“It was wonderful to celebrate this important milestone with the community,” Cisneros said. “Some of our clients have been banking with us here in Carbon and Emery counties for 50 years, and we treasure the many meaningful relationships built over the years.”

Zions Bank was founded as a one-room pioneer bank in 1873. Zions Bank began operating in Carbon and Emery counties in 1973 with the purchase of with the purchase of Carbon Emery Bank. Today, the bank operates 121 full-service branches and nearly 200 ATMs throughout Utah, Idaho and in Jackson, Wyoming.