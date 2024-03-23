Emery High Students Receive High Ratings at Region Solo and Ensemble Festival

By Julie Johansen

Emery High students competed at the region Solo and Ensemble Festival held at Canyon View High School in Cedar City on Tuesday, March 19. Peyton Gardner and Hazard Perry received excellent ratings on instrumental solos. Oakley Wright and Devon Farley were recipients of superior ratings and will represent Emery High at the state festival with their instrumental solos.

In the vocal department Kaylee Rowley, Trey Pope, Avey Beagley, Calvin Hadfield and Spencer McCandless received excellent rankings. Superior ratings went to Amy Sorensen, Carley Young and Emily Pace. Ben Farley, Kaden Guymon, Preston Hulse, Boston Huntington, Chante Guymon, Sophia Gardner, Zoey Sundstrum, andJessamyn Ashby were also given superior grades and chosen for the state festival.

The men’s ensemble comprised of Boston Huntington, Tyson Laws, Tyson Gardner, Wyatt Gardner, Calvin Hadfield, MeyRick Larsen, Karson Anderson, Kaden Guymon, Monty Christiansen and Jaxon Durrant, were ranked superior and will also sing at the state festival.