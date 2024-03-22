Lady Dinos Go 2-0 Over Region Opponents

In the first game, Carbon faced the North Sanpete Hawks at home on Tuesday. North Sanpete would strike first in the top of the third, scoring a couple runs. The Dinos answered back, scoring one in the bottom of three and another in the bottom of the fourth.

With the game tied at 2, the Hawks scored three more runs, giving them the lead, 5-2. Carbon put the rally caps on and closed out the game in thrilling fashion, scoring four runs in the bottom of the seventh, giving them the win, 6-5.

Danica Adams went three for four, scoring two RBIs for the Lady Dinos. Brielle Sandoval also had a couple RBIs and a run scored. Taylor Secor was the third member of the team to score two RBIs for Carbon. Samantha Riddle had a double in the game, along with a run scored. Adams finished her time on the mound with 10 strikeouts for a nice win over the Hawks.

Carbon then traveled to Canyon View to play the Falcons on Thursday. Kylan Sorenson had a great pitching day, allowing three hits and zero runs, to go with her four strikeouts.

Adri Abeyta’s bat was on fire, as she hit two home runs in the game, being the main offensive playmaker for the Lady Dinos. Brailee Peterson had a double in the game, scoring an RBI, as Carbon would get the win over Canyon View, 3-0.

The Lady Dinos improve to 3-1 in region play, as they prepare to set out for their first tournament of the season this weekend. They will face three non-region opponents in St. George including Orem, Pine View and Snow Canyon.