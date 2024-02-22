Emery High Varsity Quiz Bowl Team Victorious Again

By Julie Johansen

Southeastern high schools from San Juan, Grand, Green River, Carbon and Emery competed in a Quiz Bowl at Emery High on Tuesday, Feb. 20. Emery High varsity team was victorious for the third time while Carbon High School won the JV competition.

The other two competitions have been online but this time the students came to Emery High. Members of the Emery High Team include Juniors Natalie Pace, Maleeya Mecham, Kallee Lake, and Jorgen Robinson. Sophomore team members are Jamison Christiansen, Mason Trout, Rylan Neff, Kylinn Kemple, Izzi Turner, Damon Farley, and Logan Huntington.

Ninth graders are Connor Wagner, Eli Hughes, Trae Pope, Peyton Gardner, Devon Farley and Emberlyn Peacock. The Spartan team is coached by Brandi Tuttle.

The next round of competition is at Carbon High on March 6 and then the Regionals are slated for March 22 at USU Eastern.