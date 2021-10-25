Emery Historical Society Welcomes Dr. Powell

By Julie Johansen

Fulfilling a previous commitment, Dr. Allan Kent Powell shared his book “Next Time We Strike: Labor in Utah’s Coal Fields” at the Emery County Historical Society monthly meeting on Oct. 21. He began by stating his desire to be there as the pandemic had postponed his presentation for two years. Ann Murdoch set the stage for the lecture with her musical presentation of “Coal Miner’s Daughter” before Powell informed the audience with his knowledge of the coal strikes in this area as early as 1900.

He congratulated the historical society and spoke about some of the contributions the society has made to the county and even the area. He was involved with the state historical society for many years and was also impressed with the Emery County Archives, stating that they are important for what they remind us of, what we cherish and the way they are preserving history.

He said that his book, tells the story of the labor union in the coal camps starting in the early 1900s. The union was organized and recognized in 1933 after 50 years of trying to solidify. Dr. Powell’s story of the miners and their fight for unionism came because of his father, who was a miner in Hiawatha. The organization of the union didn’t happen all at once; according to the United Mine Workers Journal, it came about because of the tie-clad union officials.

When Dr. Powell was preparing to begin his dissertation for his doctorate, his advisor suggested he do it on the history of the miners’ unions. This led to research on the development of the mining industry in Utah, which he briefly outlined and tied it to the coal mining development in Emery County.

The two large mine disasters, Winter Quarters and Castle Gate, caused the miners to strike for safer working conditions and better pay. The coal companies then had to try replace the striking laborers and the union would hire guards to prevent this from happening. A lot of unrest, including arrests and mutinies, occurred in Carbon and Emery counties. Other strikes in Utah were sympathetic strikes for miners in other parts of the country. Coal companies were working to develop a sense of community even to the point of building places for religious worship.

To conclude the meeting, the historical society announced its meeting for November will be on Veterans Day, the 11th. It will feature Colonel Matheson, who will report on an air bomber wreck in the mountains near Cedar City that was only found and investigated in 2013. The society is also seeking individuals who would like to serve on the board to fill some vacancies.