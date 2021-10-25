On October 16, 2021, Chad Williams Christmas joined his two brothers, Brad and Randy, and his niece, Tina, and numerous other loved ones in heaven.

Chad was born in Spanish Fork, UT, on June 6, 1970, but grew-up in Emery County, exploring places like Joe’s Valley with his parents, Ray and Pat Christmas. In Castle Dale, he was surrounded by outdoor adventure, which fostered his passion for hunting and fishing. He graduated from Emery High in 1987 and later earned a degree as a diesel mechanic from the College of Eastern Utah. Upon graduation, he was recruited by Smith Detroit and moved to Boise, Idaho, where he met the love of his life, Janelle Schild.

In Idaho, he developed his talents for woodworking and photography. With his camera, he captured images of the natural world but more importantly took photographs of the children he nurtured and raised, Jon and Shayenne Coats. His grandparents, Gladys and Bill Christmas and Wendell and Ruth Evans, provided a foundation of values and a strong work ethic. which served him well as a parts manager and mechanic at TA trucking in Boise.

Chad is survived by his wife of 18 years, Janelle; his children, Jon and Shayenne Coats; his parents, Ray and Pat Christmas; his sister, DeAnn Malone; and a niece, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and in-laws. Family members and friends will honor Chad’s legacy in a private ceremony later this year.

He will be missed but never forgotten.