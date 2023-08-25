Emery Opens Region Play with a Win

The Lady Spartans opened region play with a win against Delta on Tuesday. The victory is Emery’s third straight as the team bolstered its undefeated record.

The Black and Gold put on a show for fans, opening the matchup with a 25-19 win in the first set. That was followed up with another victory in the second, 25-21, as the Lady Spartans gained the 2-0 advantage.

The visiting Lady Rabbits found some momentum in the third set, going on to win 25-17 and put the game at 2-1. The fourth was a back-and-fourth affair as Emery worked to put the game away. The Lady Spartans pulled through with a 28-26 win to take the game 3-1.

Emery (3-0, 1-0 Region 12) will next travel to a tournament hosted by Juab on Aug. 25-26. The team will then resume region play on the road against Manti on Aug. 29.