Badgers Best Panthers

ETV News Stock Photo by Traci Bishop

The Panthers hit the road for a matchup against Wayne on Wednesday. The Badgers were fierce competitors and took the region game 15-5.

Pinnacle opened up the scoring with a run in the first inning, but the Badgers went on a tear, plating 10 runs in the bottom of the inning to take the early 10-1 lead. Wayne added three more runs in the second to gain the 13-1 advantage.

The Panthers rallied in the top of the third with a pair of runs, but their opponents added another in the bottom of the inning to maintain the 14-3 lead. Pinnacle was able to plate two more runs in the fourth, but it was not enough as Wayne went on to win this one 15-5.

Pinnacle (1-7, 0-5 1A South) will look for a non-region win against Altamont (8-5, 0-0 1A North) on Monday. The game is scheduled for 3 p.m. in Price.