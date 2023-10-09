Emery Perfect in Weekend Tournament

ETV News Stock Photo by Dusty Butler

The Lady Spartans went a perfect 4-0 in a weekend tournament in Richfield. In fact, Emery did not lose a single set in the tournament, sweeping each opponent 3-0.

The Black and Gold opened the tournament against Grantsville on Friday morning. The Lady Cowboys were no match as Emery took the first set 25-9. The Lady Spartans followed up with a dominate 25-7 win in the second set. Grantsville attempted a rally in the third, but Emery was victorious, 25-19, to take the game 3-0.

The Lady Spartans returned to the court on Friday evening for a matchup against San Juan. Emery won the first set 25-14, but the Lady Broncos turned up the intensity in the second. Emery kept its composure with 25-23 wins in the next two sets to take the game 3-0.

The tournament continued on Saturday with Emery facing Panguitch in its first game of the day. The game was back-and-forth in the first, but the Lady Spartans snuck out the 26-24 win. The second set mirrored the first before Emery shut the door with a 25-15 win in the third for another sweep.

The Lady Spartans concluded the tournament with a matchup against tournament host Richfield. The Lady Wildcats fought on their home court, but Emery capped off the tournament with another sweep (25-21, 25-21, 25-19).

Emery (22-3, 8-3 Region 12) will return home for a matchup against Canyon View (14-6, 7-4 Region 12) on Tuesday. The game is slated for 6:30 p.m. in the Spartan Center.