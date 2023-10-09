Monticello Bests Lady Panthers

ETV News Stock Photo by Traci Bishop

Pinnacle had a tough road game against Monticello on Thursday. The Lady Buckaroos were looking to defend their home court and their perfect region record in the matchup.

The Lady Panthers started off strong, but still fell 25-16 in the opening set. The team struggled to connect in the second, and Monticello capitalized on the mistakes for a 25-7 victory. Pinnacle attempted a rally in the third, but it was not enough as the team fell 25-16.

The Lady Panthers (6-13, 0-6 Region 19) will now look forward to a home game on Wednesday. Pinnacle will welcome rival Green River (4-10, 3-4 Region 19) to Price for the game, which is slated for 6:15 p.m.