Emery Plans for Graduation Party

By Julie Johansen

The 2021 Emery High graduation party will be at the Emery County Recreation Center in Castle Dale on Thursday, May 27. The celebration will take place following graduation, beginning at 8 p.m. and running through 2 a.m.

The party will feature many tournaments, including pickleball, 3 on 3, cornhole, spikeball and ping pong. There will also be roping and foosball as well as plenty of games with tons of prizes.

Participating students should sign in at the front table to win a prize. Sign up for all the tournaments will also be at the table.