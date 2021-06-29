Emery Post Office Burglarized, USPS Offers Reward

The United States Postal Service (USPS) is offering an award for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect who burglarized the Emery Utah Post Office on July 4. The reward is set up to $50,000.

According to the USPS, the incident occurred at approximately 12:15 a.m. at the Emery Town Post Office. The suspect was driving a dark-colored sedan with chrome wheels (pictured above).

The United States Postal Service encouraged citizens to take no action to apprehend this individual if they are located. If you have information about this incident or the suspect, please contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say “Law Enforcement” when prompted) or call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP.

The reference case number for this incident is 3412929. All information provided will be kept strictly confidential.