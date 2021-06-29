5 Juveniles Not Wearing Seat Belts in Accident, Police Say

On Wednesday evening, first responders were paged to a single-vehicle accident involving five juveniles in Emery County. The incident occurred at 9:47 p.m. a couple miles east of Castle Dale on the Green River Cutoff Road.

According to the Emery County Sheriff’s Office, speed was a factor in the accident. None of the five juveniles were wearing their seat belts.

Due to the nature of the investigation and the passengers being underage, no additional information is being released at this time. Check back to ETV news for more information as it is made available.