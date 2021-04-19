Emery Rallies Over Lady Broncos

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

Emery wrapped up its week with a home matchup against San Juan on Friday. The Lady Broncos drew first blood with a run in their first at-bats.

Emery overtook San Juan in the third with three runs, capped off by a two-run shot from Madisyn Childs. San Juan retook the lead in the next half inning, however, with four runs of their own to go on top 5-3.

In the bottom of the fifth, Childs connected and hit another long ball to put Emery within one. Then, Janessa Weston made it back-to-back homers to tie the game at five. Three batters later, Arilyn Allred ripped a two-run shot to give Emery the lead once more.

Fast-forward to the top of the seventh: the Lady Spartans were up by one and just three outs away from winning the game. The Broncos rallied and a leadoff error came around to score and knot it all up once more.

Emery was fortunate to get out of the inning and only give up one run after San Juan loaded the bases with just one out. An infield fly and strikeout closed the top of the seventh.

The Lady Spartans returned the favor in the bottom half and loaded the bases with no outs. Bralin Wilde then came through and ended the rollercoaster of a game with a bases-clearing double to take it 11-8.

This week, Emery (12-6-1, 4-2) will face Carbon (13-1, 8-0) at 7 p.m. in Price on Tuesday. The Lady Spartans will then host Richfield (5-16, 2-5) on Thursday.