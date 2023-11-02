Emery Rec Names Flag Football Champions

With the conclusion of the fall sports season, Emery County Recreation announced its 2023 flag football champions. Athletes were sorted into one of two divisions, including first/second grade and third/fourth grade.

In the first/second grade division, first place when to the Saints, while the Titans came in second. The 49ers were the third/fourth grade champions with the Giants in second place.

“Great job kids, and thank you to all of the coaches,” Emery County Recreation shared. “We appreciate you!”