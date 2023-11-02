Pirates, Ghosties, Superheroes and More Flock to Trunks for a Treat

By Robin Hunt

On Halloween, Green River’s streets were filled with pirates, mermaids, ghosties, superheroes, soldiers, animals of every kind and more as the kiddos and adults alike visited the trunk or treat hosted by the Green River Community Events Committee and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

In addition to community members decorating their trunks and providing treats, the Church provided chili cheese dogs to the hungry trick or treaters, and the Green River Community Events Committee provided Halloween crafts, games, and a cupcake walk. This event would not be possible without these amazing volunteers.

Smiles were prevalent despite the chilly night, and kiddos left with chili dogs and bags full of treats. This event was sponsored by Green River City and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Learn more about Green River Community Events by following the event page on Facebook.