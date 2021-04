ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

The final RPI standings for high school soccer were released on Wednesday morning, filling in the state tournament tree.

The Spartans (7-9) finished with the #13 seed, which is good enough to grab a first-round bye. That means Emery will play #4 Grand on May 5 in Moab.

In the regular season, the Red Devils defeated the Spartans in both meetings.