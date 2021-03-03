Emery Rodeo Club Ready to Start the Spring Season

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

By Dawnette Gordon

The spring season for the Emery Rodeo Club begins on April 2 in Ogden. They are 16 members strong this year, and they are starting the spring season with 14 those members qualified for state finals in Heber in June. Eight of those qualifying members are sitting in the top 10 in one or more events.

Kayson Jensen is currently leading the bareback standings in the state. Abbie McElprang is sitting in eighth place in breakaway roping while Cole Magnuson and Byron Christiansen are sixth and seventh in bulls, respectively. Byron Christiansen is also in sixth place in saddle bronc.

Emery has two shooting competitors in the top 10 spots, including Ryter Ekker, seventh in rifle, and Ruger Payne, sixth in trap. Three of the top 10 spots in the reined cow horse event are held by Emery cowboys, including Byron Christiansen in fifth, Zeek Weber in sixth and Monty Christiansen in 10th.

They are excited for rodeos to get underway and we anticipate seeing much more success from this talented group of cowboys and cowgirls.

Following the season opener on April 2 and 3, Carbon will host the competition on April 9 at the Price arena. Then, on April 10, Sanpete’s rodeo is in Mt. Pleasant. Nephi will be the destination for the Juab rodeo on April 24 and Morgan on April 30, with Tremonton on the same weekend, May 1, at their arena. The Wasatch Rodeo Club hosts in Heber on May 7 and 8. Delta is the destination for the last spring rodeo on May 14 and 15 for the West Millard Rodeo. Then, it is on to the state finals in Heber the week of June 7.