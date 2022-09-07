Emery Rodeo Team Plays Host This Weekend

The Emery rodeo team will be hosting a rodeo this weekend, Sept. 9 and 10. The rodeo will begin at 4 p.m. on Friday and start up again on Saturday morning.

The contractor of the rodeo is Diamond H Rodeo and ZD Cattle Co. The main arena will feature steer wrestling, bareback, tie down, saddle bronc, team roping and bull riding. The indoor arena will have breakaway, poles, goats and barrels. There will be no roughstock in the Saturday morning slack.

Cow cutting and reined cow horse will be hosted on Friday at 9 a.m. in Castle Dale. This will be for Emery and Sevier combined and the cutting will be in the indoor arena, while the reined cow horse will be outdoors.