Emery School Board Receives Construction Updates

Bu Julie Johansen

The Emery School Board met on Wednesday, March 29 at Cleveland Elementary. The work session began at 6:30 p.m. with Vice President Tracey Johnson conducting the meeting.

The first topic for discussion was future building needs for enrollment. Superintendent Ryan Maughan and Elementary Supervisor J.R. Jones presented the enrollment for the 2023-24 school year based on numbers from kindergarten registration last month.

It was reported that several transfers and other changes within the district have been made to target instruction needs. It was then questioned if the board is ready to take action on the K-2/3-5 centered instruction plans. This will be placed on next month’s agenda for action.

The capital levy reserves were then reviewed. It was again stated that these funds should be saved for future rebuilding and remodeling of existing facilities.

Wayne Maxfield, district maintenance, reported that with the weather improvement, the dirt and cement crews are back on the construction site. Steel workers on the site have been installing portions of the roof on the CTE mezzanine and shop areas. He performs inspections daily on the mortar and cement work.

Principal Jarrett Gilbert from San Rafael Middle School and Principal Jenny Gagon from Canyon View Middle School proposed allowing the middle schools to schedule athletic activities out of the immediate Castle Valley Association area. These changes will be presented to the board next meeting.

Welcome was then given by Vice President Johnson to the regular session of the board meeting.

Trent Huntsman, Westland Construction, updated the board on the Emery High construction project. He stated the delay of masonry supplies and an unusually long winter has put them about six or seven weeks behind the original estimated schedule. He spoke about some areas that they may be able to adjust to gain a few weeks.

Superintendent Maughan then presented names for approval to hire in the district. These included Erika Olsen, reading and PE aide at Huntington Elementary; Rachel Rowley, librarian and Title 1 aide at Huntington Elementary; Wayne Maxfield, maintenance supervisor for the district; Brittany Julian, head cheer coach for Emery High; and Gracia Snow, assistant cheer coach for Emery High. The names were approved unanimously upon completing background checks.

Cleveland Elementary Principal Janet Ewell expressed her appreciation to the amazing staff at her school. She explained the master schedule adopted to allow for maximum aide time and for interventions or extension blocks for students that need extra time. Cleveland Elementary has two in-house instructional coaches, Bridget Grimm and Lyndi Brady, who lead teams in both the upper and lower grades. Lynsie Petico is the art specialist at the school and art has become the favorite time of the day.

Superintendent Maughan then announced several individual students and instructional groups who have received special awards. Sterling Scholars at Emery High include Riliegh Meccariello, Computer Tech winner; Danika Farley, Theater winner; Alexander Frederick, Math runner-up; Zayne Perea, Social Science runner-up; Aubrey Guymon, Business runner-up; Haylie McArthur, Forensics runner-up; Courtney Behling, Visual Arts runner-up; and Merritt Meccariello, Skilled and Tech runner-up. Haylie McArthur was also selected academic all-state in Forensics.

Maughan also recognized the Emery High Band for excellent ratings at the Region 12 Large Group Competition and various choirs at Emery High who received recognition at the competition. The beginnings men’s choir received two excellent ratings and a superior rating, beginning treble choir has two superior ratings and one excellent rating, advanced men’s choir had three superior ratings and qualified for state, advance treble choir had straight superior ratings and qualified for state, and the concert choir also had straight superior ratings and state qualifications.