USU Eastern Math Lecturer Receives Teaching Award

Utah State University Eastern math lecturer Hannah Lewis has been named the 2023 USU College of Science Faculty Teacher of the Year. This award comes after Lewis earned the Teacher of the Year award from her department last month.

“Dr. Lewis has been an amazing addition to our campus,” said Chief Campus Administrator Greg Dart. “When I think about faculty members who make a difference in the classroom, Dr. Lewis is the first one who comes to mind. I cannot think of a faculty member more deserving of this recognition.”

Lewis said she was “shocked, but proud” to receive the honor. “I am proud that I got the award as a USU Eastern employee,” Lewis said. “Sometimes, Eastern is thought of as ‘secondary,’ but that is not true.”

Lewis said her favorite part of teaching is helping students engage with mathematics. “You get a new batch of students every semester and get to watch them hate math less and appreciate math more,” she said.

Lewis has taught at the Eastern campus for many years, but became a full-time faculty member in 2019.

“From the second she stepped foot on campus, she has transformed the lives of students in the classroom and beyond,” Dart said. “I provide my support for her with no reservation.”

Lewis earned a doctorate in Interdisciplinary Studies, with emphasis in Lie Algebras/Differential Geometry and Teacher Education and Leadership, from Utah State University in 2019. She previously received a Master of Science in Mathematics from USU in 2017, and earned a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from Utah Tech University in 2012.