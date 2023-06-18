Emery School District Construction Contracts Completed, Under Bid

By Julie Johansen

During the work session of The Emery School Board meeting, Audrey Winn, spokesperson for Ferron Elementary teachers, addressed the board about concerns they feel are not in their best interest for their students. She stated their concern about decisions that they feel are not ethical. She was concerned about hiring non-certified individuals to teach with special considerations. Winn then spoke about the restructuring of the district Title I program and continued to address the need for paraprofessionals due to large class sizes. In her address, she also spoke about the importance of mental health help for the students.

Board President Royd Hatt asked for a copy of her speech so that the board could look at each item. He assured her and attending teachers that the board welcomes input from all stakeholders and will provide answers in writing to the teachers. Other teachers and classified employees also had questions and comments for the board. These items included hiring policies, Title 1 restructuring, the need for more teachers’ aides because of large classroom sizes, and a question about posting for jobs available within the district.

Capital projects were also discussed, stating 92 projects which need attention. All projects are moving ahead, including the parking situation at Emery High School, which is being helped by the removal of the planters on the north side of the auditorium. This will allow for easier access to this area with more lanes for ingress and egress.

A new board meeting schedule was outlined. The board now meets on the second Wednesday of each month and work meetings will be held quarterly.

At this time, the regular session of the Emery School Board meeting was called to order by President Royd Hatt and a motion to go to public hearing was entertained. The purpose of the public hearing was to review the budgets for 2023 and 2024 fiscal years. An audit report was also presented by Business Administrator Jackie Allred. Allred also reported that a $13.5 million grant had been received by the district, which was allowed by the adjusted tax levy.

Westland Construction then gave a building update. Areas A, B, and C at Emery High are now moving forward. Area B contains the main entrance to the building.

Approval to adopt the resolution regarding the final tax rates for the Fiscal Year 23 was made. The budgets for both 2023 and 2024 were also approved. Negotiation items were approved, including $4,200 increase for certified employees. Classifieds received an increase, plus a floating holiday. Substitute wages were also increased. The restructured coaches salary increase was tabled for further study. Council member Guymon requested further information from Emery High Principal Steven Gordon that included the number of students involved in each sport under each coach, number on fee waivers and amount of expense for other students. Principal Gordon questioned the relevance of this information.

A request to be a student board member made by Emery High Student Kallee Lake was considered and approved upon receiving the required numbers of student signatures. It was then reported that the contract for Ferron Elementary and Phase 1 at Emery High came in completed and under bid. These leftover funds must remain in Capital Outlay.

The State Special Education manual has been updated and approval was given for the district to match the state. Emery High band’s request to combine with Carbon High and attend the Days of 47 parade and activities was approved. Superintendent Maughan announced an August 10 Kick-off for school is being planned which will included swimming and activities at the Aquatic Center, hygiene items and haircuts offered by Studio 400 and USUE cosmetology. The renewal/non-renewal of Supt. Maughan was tabled.