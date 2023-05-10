Emery School District Looks at Plans for the Future

By Julie Johansen

The Emery School Board met at Book Cliff Elementary in Green River for its monthly meeting last week. All board members were present as well as Emery School District Superintendent Ryan Maughan and Business Administrator Jackie Allred.

The work session began at 6:30 p.m., at which time future building needs for student enrollment was the first item of discussion. Sherrie Buckingham from the Grand County School District discussed the perspective of centers based on her experience with a K-3 grade school for the past ten years. Her experience has been very positive with specialized, concentrated focus on early learning. Supt. Maughan informed the board that current enrollment is steady but has declined for the past two decades.

The next item on the work session agenda was a construction update from Wayne Maxfield, district maintenance. He reported a significant pickup in progress since the weather is warmer. He added that 100% of the concrete has been poured on the main floor, and the concrete on the CTE cement is also complete. A masonry crew of 14 are working and should increase to 20 laborers next week.

The Board Strategic Planning Meeting will be included with the administration meeting in the summer. Because of the large number of education-related bills passed in the legislature this past season, the Utah State Board of Education is still working on the rules and budget changes.

The regular session of the board meeting began with President Royd Hatt calling the meeting to order and leading everyone in the pledge. Trent Huntsman, Westland Construction, also reported on the construction increase due to warmer weather. He spoke about the roofing beginning in May and the compressor now on the second floor.

Doug Mecham, district supervisor, introduced the Social Emotional Learning report. Dayna Hansen spoke about the declining attendance percentage at Canyon View from 75% to 47%, which is consistent with the state and district averages. She spoke about the incentives used at the school to help improve the attendance.

Mecham also gave the Sex Education Assurance report, stating that all certified educators have received the required profession development training and the State Board of Education recommended materials.

At this time, Supt. Maughan recommended a motion to support the administration in realigning grade bands or considering consolidation. This motion was postponed until the strategic planning session in the summer.

The fiscal year 2024 Teacher and Student Success Act plans were discussed. These objectives are geared toward increasing curriculum scores or addressing STEAM needs.

The Trust Land Plans were also submitted for review. These plans are based on each school’s allocation from the State Board for Trust Land funds and are also approved by each school’s community council. Both plans were approved unanimously.

The superintendent report, given by Maughan, recognized the additional following students for Academic All-State Winners that were not available for last board meeting: Alexander Fredrick (forensics), Haylie McArthur (forensics), Zayne Perea (forensics), Bryant Durrant (instrumental music), Alexander Fredrick (instrumental music), Elyza Taylor (instrumental music), Danika Farley (theatre), Haylie McArthur (theatre) and Sabrina West (theatre).

The following students will represent Emery High for the 2023-24 school year as Sterling Scholars: Luke Justice (business), Tyler Frandsen (computer technology), Tyson Laws (science), Morgan Luke (English), Kelsey Jorgensen (social science), Jorgen Robinson (math), Amy Sorenson (theater), Elizabeth Carroll (music) and Taya Cowley (general).

Book Cliff Elementary Principal Gaylene Erwin expressed her appreciation to the board for their support. She also stated the challenges and successes for Book Cliff Elementary.

Attendance is also a struggle at her school. Social/emotional wellbeing is another a big challenge, 89.75% families are economically disadvantaged and 10% of the students have lost a sibling or parent in the last year.

She said that one of the strengths for these students is the connection and relationship for these students at school. Communication with parents is improving using both English and Spanish. The theme this year at Bookcliff, “It’s Grow Time,” which is a foundation for academic growth.

Concluding the meeting, Emery School District Business Administrator Jackie Allred explained some of the bigger summer construction projects, the north parking lot expansion at Emery High and a baseball backstop at Green River High. The district is also looking at assessments for water lines at Cleveland and Bookcliff elementary schools.