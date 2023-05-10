Director of Emery County Travel Resigns

By Robin Hunt

The Emery County Travel Council met for its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday where the Director of Tourism Shannon Hiatt announced his resignation. He thanked the council and county staff for their work and their support.

Hiatt was approved to serve as the county’s interim travel and tourism director on Nov. 1. He has served as the Emery County Aquatic Center Director for years and received additional compensation as he took on the tourism role.

The council then approved funding for the Special Little Luau event. Amanda Leonard also described a new baseball tournament taking place in the county.

Epicenter was awarded a grant from the travel council that will continue to fund the Pearl Baker Park project in Green River. The park is making progress with the help of the Americorps group now stationed in Green River. The park is focused on highlighting local history.

Also during the meeting, it was announced that the council was awarded grant funding to help with trail work and compensation for the trails team.

The next Emery County Travel Council meeting will be on June 13 at 3:30 p.m.