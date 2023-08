The Emery County School District helped students prepare for the upcoming school year with the Back to School Giveaway.

This was hosted on Thursday, Aug. 3, in the parking lot of Studio 400/BriMarie Boutique in Huntington. During the event, those heading back to school were able to get free backpacks, lunchboxes, school and hygiene supplies, haircuts, and basic clothing items.

Emery Telcom was also present at the giveaway, offering discounted internet options.