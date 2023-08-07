Permit Parking Only Coming to Carbon High

Carbon High School Press Release

Starting Tuesday, Sept. 5, all vehicles that use any of Carbon High School’s parking lots during school hours (Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.) will be required to have a parking permit. Visitor parking is available for non-students and staff that visit campus for shorter periods of time.

There is no fee for a student’s first issued permit. Students needing replacement permits will be charged $5. Only one permit will be issued per student. If a permit is lost or misplaced, the previous permit is voided and a replacement may be purchased.

These permits will be used to identify vehicles as the need arises and to ensure students are parking legally without obstruction to school buses and other vehicles that operate on campus within the school day.

Please be aware, we are NOT assigning parking stalls and every student with a parking permit is eligible to park in the green “student parking” options in the illustration above as long as it is available. The school has plenty of student parking available during the school day.

Parking permits are currently being issued in the school’s main office Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m..

The CHS parking permit application includes:

(Please be prepared with this information when you come in to fill out the application)

Student name

Student ID

Student Email

Vehicle information Make, model, color, license plate (You may list up to three vehicles)



A parent/guardian signature and a student signature is required on the application. Please contact the school office if you have any questions.