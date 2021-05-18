Emery School District Rewards Employees and Volunteers

By Julie Johansen

The Emery School District recently recognized outstanding employees and volunteers for the 2020-21 year. These individuals were recognized in ceremonies at their respective schools.

Carli O’Neil was chosen as the district’s Teacher of Year. O’Neil is a fourth grade teacher at Cleveland Elementary. The Secondary Teacher of the Year, Darline DeBry, teaches at Emery High. Jamie Huggard was chosen as the Elementary Teacher of Year and teaches fourth grade at Castle Dale Elementary. Tyler Bastain, custodian at Book Cliff Elementary, was chosen as the Classified Employee of the Year.

The district also recognized and honored two amazing volunteers. Randi Mecham was recognized for her help at Huntington Elementary. Mecham assists in the kindergarten class at the school. Lindsey Oman was recognized at Cottonwood Elementary for her work with Emery Caring For Kids. She helps organize and prepare meals for students in need for the weekends and holiday breaks.