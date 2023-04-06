Emery Sheriff’s Office Receives Grant Approval

By Julie Johansen

The Emery County Commission met on Tuesday afternoon. The first item for discussion was to approve or deny the Emery County Sheriff’s Office applying for the Emergency Management Performance Grant.

Janalee Luke explained that because Emery County has an emergency plan, the sheriff’s office was eligible to apply for this grant. She explained that it was a matching grant, but her wages make the match for the county. This was approved and at the same time acceptance of an award of grant funds from the Utah State Fire Marshal’s Office-Hazmat Section to Emery County’s Local Emergency Protection in the amount of $3,200 was given.

Sergeant Riley, also from the sheriff’s office, asked for the approval of an agreement between Emery County and medical providers Lowell Morris, PA-C, Dalen Johnson, NP, and Dr. Cameron Williams for medical care for jail inmates. Approval was given.

Emery County will now be accepting bids for the scrap metal pile at the landfill. The county will relocate capital expenditure money in the amount of $30,000 to surface three outdoor slides at the aquatic center.

Adjustment on back taxes was given for two parcels of ground owned by Emery Town as well as another property owner of the county.