Emery Soccer Draws Juab in State Tournament

The Spartans Soccer club ended their regular season facing the undefeated Manti Templar team on April 23. The Templars have been the toughest team to score on in the 3A division this year and the final of the game would end at 4-0.

The UHSAA released their brackets, as the Spartans will plan on facing the familiar Juab Wasps on May 1 in Nephi, for a second round matchup. Juab won both matches against the Emery team, but one of those games came down to the wire, with a final of 3-2.

The great group of boys will surely be digging deep and staying focused. With their hopes to come out with a victory and keep their chances alive in the state tournament.