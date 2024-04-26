Carbon Soccer Closes Out Season with a Win *Photo Gallery*

The Carbon Dinos (12-2) hosted the Canyon View Falcons (6-8) on Tuesday for their final regular game of the season. The Dinos came out strong in the first half, scoring two goals for the home team.

The second half was scoreless on both sides, ending with a solid shutout from the goalkeeper, Cannon Mortenson. Logan McEvoy had a goal scored in the match, ending his regular season with eight goals and 10 assists. Luke Brady also had a goal in the match, with a season total of seven goals and five assists.

Tyler Morris had an assist and finishes the regular season with the team-high 11 goals and seven assists. Tayger Timothy also had an assist in the match, making his second of the season.

The UHSAA bracket has been finalized, as the Carbon Dinos are ranked at fourth in 3A. They will face the Union Cougars on May 1, in the second round, on their home field. The Cougars finished at 1-9 in their region this year.

