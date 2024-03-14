Emery Softball Closes Out Templars with 10 Run Inning

The Lady Spartans played a home game against the Manti Templars on Tuesday. They scored two runs in the first inning and another in the fourth. Manti would get a couple runs in the fifth and one in the sixth.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Spartans rallied and put up 10 runs to put in motion the mercy rule, awarding them their first region win of the season.

Kallee Lake was on the mound for the entire game, allowing four hits and a couple runs. She ended her game with seven strikeouts and a 2.33 ERA. Lake would also have a double on the batting side, with three hits and an RBI.

Brooklyn Ekker had a solid game with two doubles, scoring two RBIs, with two hits and two runs scored. Shannon Johnson had a double, a walk, an RBI, a stolen base, two hits and two runs. Madi Bunnell also had a double, RBI, hit and a run scored.

Kali Jensen had three runs batted in with a triple. Katelyn Nielson scored an RBI, had a walk, with a hit and run scored. Rheagan Rhoten had a double, with two RBIs off two hits. Tailynn Minchey had a stolen base, with two hits and two runs scored.

The Lady Spartans will take on their crosstown rivals on their home turf, Thursday for the first meeting between the Spartans and Dinos this year. It will be broadcast live at etvnews.com/livesports.