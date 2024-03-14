Spartans Can’t Complete Comeback Against Utes

The Spartans baseball team played the Uintah Utes on Monday at home. The Utes bats were ready, as they put up seven runs in the first inning.

Emery had a rally going in the fifth, scoring three runs and closing the gap. They would add one more run in the bottom of the seventh, but were unsuccessful in the comeback, with a 7-4 final score.

Garrett Conover had a solid six innings pitched, striking out seven batters, allowing one hit. Treven Gilbert had a double in the game, with three total hits and a run scored. Mason Stilson ended with two hits, two runs, an RBI and two stolen bases. Hayden Christansen also had a stolen base, along with a run, a hit and a base on balls. Wade Stilson scored an RBI to go with a hit and a walk.

The Spartans will face the Canyon View team in a double-header on Thursday afternoon at home. Then they head to Moab for a tournament over the weekend.