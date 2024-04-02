Emery Softball Suffers First Region Loss

Emery hosted the North Sanpete Hawks on Friday for their first meeting of the year. The Hawks would strike first, scoring two runs in the top of the third. They added to their total in the fifth, scoring four more.

The Lady Spartans were down, but not out, as they put up four runs of their own in the bottom of the fifth. With the score at 6-4, in favor of the Hawks, Emery would score another run in the bottom of the sixth.

Down just one run, holding the Hawks scoreless in their last two at bat, Emery couldn’t get the last run in to go to extra innings, as they would fall on a rainy day to North Sanpete. The Lady Spartans go to 6-1 in the region, still sitting at the top of the division, as the season hits the midway point.

Kali Jensen had a big triple in the game, scoring three RBIs in the game for Emery. Brooklyn Ekker went 3-3 in the game, with a hit by pitch. She would record two doubles, with two runs scored. Shannon Johnson finished with an RBI and a run scored and Katelyn Nielson went 4-4 in the contest, with a run scored.

Emery will see the Manti Templars on Friday for their second meeting of the year. The Lady Spartans won the first meeting 13-3. After that, they head to Carbon County for the second meeting of the rival teams, as they both sit on top of the region rankings. It is sure to be an exciting matchup with the two teams.