Remember 911 Pawn for Your Home Improvement Needs

911 Pawn has many options available for those that are looking to improve their homes. The shop has an entire room dedicated to tools and equipment that would help out.

However, 911 Pawn also features available furniture while also taking items on consignment if patrons are upgrading their furnishings. Above all of these other necessities that are available at 911 Pawn, the pawn shop wants to remind all of the necessity of protecting home assets.

“You’ve invested all of this money in your home, protect your assets with a firearm,” the pawn shop shared. “Because bad guys don’t ring doorbells.”

911 Pawn features many guns for sale, with most being new and some used. Those that would like to transfer a gun to the shop is in luck, as that is an available option. Those that are looking for a gun the shop does not have can have 911 Pawn order it in.

The pawn shop is located at 78 North Carbon Avenue in Price. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. 911 Pawn is owned by Lynn and Donna Archuleta, and Tony Basso. They opened in December of 2019 and appreciate the community’s business.