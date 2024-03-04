Emery Spartans Go Dancing in the Rain *Photo Gallery*

On Friday evening, the Emery High School gymnasium was transformed into a place of whimsy as the students donned their best and brightest for the 2024 junior prom. This year’s prom theme was Dancing in The Rain, and sparkly umbrellas floated above while real fountains, trellises and more decorated the dance floor.

The evening began with the promenade of the junior class before the students showed off their many hours of practice with their choreographed dance, which was presented not once, but twice.

Following this, parents, family members and other loved ones were invited to share a dance with the students before the 2024 prom court was officially announced. The queen’s first attendant was Cassidy Gilbert, while Dazi Thatcher was named as the queen’s second attendant. For the king, the first attendant was Robert Russel and the second attendant was Cy Weber.

Jace Frandsen was crowned as Emery High School’s 2024 prom king and his queen was Demi Pitchforth. The court was invited to begin the official dancing of the evening before being joined on the floor by their fellow classmates.