Emery Splits Weekend Set *Photo Gallery*

The Spartans traveled to Sevier County on Friday for a weekend series. Friday’s games started with Duchesne, where Emery jumped out to a hot start. Tyler Stilson singled and then Gannon Ward homered to center to start off the inning.

Later, Jace Mangum singled and came around to score and make it 3-0. Unfortunately, three walks and three singles in the fourth led to four Eagle runs. Duchesne eventually went up 6-3 and held on to win 6-4. Stilson (2-2) and Mangum (2-3) each recorded a double in the contest.

Another flock of Eagles challenged the Spartans in the next match, but from Millard this go around. Millard went out in front with a pair of runs in the first and held on to that lead until the third. The Spartans scored three runs in the bottom of the third, capped off by Ryker Jensen’s two-RBI double. Then, in the fourth, Emery exploded with five runs, two coming off of Stilson’s triple. Turner Stoker was great on the mound, pitching six innings of three hit, two-run ball (one earned) while striking out five batters. The Spartans went on to win the night cap 9-2.

On Saturday, Emery put Ogden away in the first inning. The Tigers had command issues and hit six batters while walking three more in the inning. The Spartans went on to score 11 runs in the frame and won it 19-5. Ward continued to swing a hot bat, going 3-3 with a double, triple and four RBIs. Sean Rodgers finished 3-4 with a double and three ribbies while Wade Stilson went 2-3.

The final game of the weekend was challenging for the Spartans when they faced South Sevier. The Rams scored one run in the first and never relinquished their lead. Emery only managed three hits (two from Jensen) and was eventually shutout 6-0, although South Sevier did not score again until the fifth and sixth innings.

Up next, the Spartans (4-3) will remain on the road to play Green Canyon (4-2) on Wednesday.