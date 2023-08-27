Emery Stumbles Against North Sanpete

ETV News Stock Photo

The Lady Spartans went into Thursday’s soccer match against North Sanpete looking for their first win of the season. The road game proved tough for Emery as the team fell 10-0.

The Lady Hawks were firing on all cylinders in the first half, connecting on six goals to take the 6-0 lead at halftime. North Sanpete followed that up with four more goals in the second to take the region win.

Emery (0-6, 0-4 Region 12) will prepare for another road game against Juab (1-5, 1-3 Region 12) on Tuesday. The action will get underway at 4 p.m.