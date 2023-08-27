International Days Golf Tournament Proceeds Donated

A public hearing was hosted by the Price City Council on Wednesday regarding the donation of the proceeds from the 2023 International Days Golf Tournament.

Each year that the city has hosted the tournament in conjunction with International Days, the committee has selected charities to benefit. A few are standing and some vary form year to year. A list of committee recommendations and the donations for 2023 were presented to the council.

Councilman Rick Davis stated that the committee begins its work in February, working to organize the event for the end of July. The end result is a charitable amount of money that can be given to local organizations and efforts. “It’s a lot of work, but it’s well worth it,” Councilman Davis said.

From there, the donations were approved and given to many local organizations, including but not limited to the Christmas Tree Regalia, fuel cards for cancer patients with Castle Country Radio, the Price Chapel, USU Eastern for scholarships, and United Way of Eastern Utah.