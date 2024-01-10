Emery Surges in Second Half

The Lady Spartans (8-5) hosted the Canyon View Falcons (7-7) on Tuesday night in a regional matchup. The teams kept it close in the first half as they hustled offensively and defended each other well, with the Falcons taking a narrow 22-20 advantage into the half.

Emery figured it out on offense in the second half, outscoring Canyon View in the third by seven, giving them the lead going into the fourth. They kept their foot on the gas, but the Falcons would attempt a comeback, coming within six points with 43.9 seconds on the clock. However, the Lady Spartans stayed composed on defense and knocked down their free throws, giving them the win, 67-52.

Katelyn Nielson had herself a fantastic night, scoring 18 points for the Black and Gold. She added on four rebounds and three big steals on the defensive end. Kali Jensen also had a great shooting night as she would go five for eight, scoring 15 points on 63% shooting.

Karleigh Stilson used her speed to take the ball away from the other team, getting four steals for the team. She was an awesome teammate as well, getting eight assists to go with her seven points. Aliya Lester had an impressive all-around game with 10 points, four rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block.

In the paint, Kennadie Maughan had two blocks for her squad, with seven points and seven boards. Libby Faimalo also had seven points to go with her two steals and three rebounds.

Both teams move to 3-2 on the season in region play. Next up for the Lady Spartans, they will host the Carbon Dinos (10-4) on Thursday for their first rivalry matchup of the year.